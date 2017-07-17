The Land of You’re On Your Own Trailer: Wind River!

Wind River is the third film scripted by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) – and his directorial debut.

The new trailer emphasizes the immensity of the task ahead of FBI Agent Jane Banner as she investigates the murder of a Native American girl on a remote reservation, aided by local hunter/tracker Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner).

Wind River opens in limited release on august 4th.

WIND RIVER Opens Limited August 4, 2017 MPAA Rating: R | RUN TIME: 107 Minutes WIND RIVER is a chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, WIND RIVER also stars Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, and James Jordan.

