The Death of You Super Bowl Spot: No Time To Die!

The No Time To Die Super Bowl spot features the first look at Rami Malek’s Safin – and a nifty new gizmo.

No Time To die opens on April 2nd.

Has James Bond finally met his match?

In cinemas April 2020.

In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. In cinemas April 2020.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...