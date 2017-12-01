The Amazing Race, Celebrity Big Brother, Living Biblically and Instinct Lead CBS’ Winter Scheduling!

The debut of new drama Instinct, new comedy Living Biblically, the celebrity edition of Big Brother and the return of The Amazing Race lead CBS’ winter programming slate.

Instinct stars Alan Cumming as university professor who used to be a CIA operative who is persuaded to help Detective Lizzie Needham catch a serial killer.

Living Biblically follows a guy who, at the crossroads of his life decides to see if living strictly by the Bible can help him his correct path.

CBS ANNOUNCES WINTER SCHEDULING PLANS FOR 2018

“The Amazing Race” Returns Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8:00 PM

Celebrity Edition of “Big Brother” Debuts Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8:00 PM

New Comedy “Living Biblically” Premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 PM

“Survivor” Returns Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 PM

New Drama “Instinct” Premieres Sunday, March 11 at 8:00 PM

CBS today announced winter 2018 scheduling moves, including the debut of BIG BROTHER’s celebrity edition, the series premieres of LIVING BIBLICALLY and INSTINCT, and the return of THE AMAZING RACE and SURVIVOR.

The Network will launch its first celebrity edition of reality hit BIG BROTHER on Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). As previously announced, the special winter edition will feature multiple episodes per week during a concentrated run, and include the series’ signature Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions and live evictions. Julie Chen will return to host.

Also in February, CBS will premiere the new comedy LIVING BIBLICALLY (f.k.a. “By the Book”) on Monday, Feb. 26 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) after 9JKL completes its season order. LIVING BIBLICALLY stars Jay R. Ferguson as Chip Curry, a modern-day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible. As he begins his sincere spiritual journey toward a more moral life with the help of his wife and friends, Chip wonders if he’ll be able to take a page – or every page – out of the Good Book, and if the effect will be of Biblical proportions. Lindsey Kraft, Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Tony Rock and Camryn Manheim also star.

INSTINCT will premiere Sunday, March 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), two weeks after the season finale of BIG BROTHER. The new drama stars Alan Cumming as Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a gifted author, university professor and former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life by NYPD Detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) to help her stop a serial killer who is using Dylan’s first book as a tutorial. Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews and Sharon Leal also star.

Also, in the second half of the year:

The 30th season of the multi-Emmy Award-winning reality series THE AMAZING RACE premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), with two-hour episodes running on Wednesday Jan. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and Wednesday Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

The next installment of the Emmy Award-winning SURVIVOR taking place in Fiji debuts with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), after BIG BROTHER and THE AMAZING RACE conclude. It moves to its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on March 7.

The premieres of CODE BLACK, ELEMENTARY and UNDERCOVER BOSS will be announced at a later date.

CBS’ WINTER 2018 SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Jan. 3

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

THE AMAZING RACE (30th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

SEAL TEAM

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

CRIMINAL MINDS

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

CRIMINAL MINDS

Wednesday, Feb. 7

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER (Celebrity Edition Premiere)

9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)

Thursday, Feb. 8

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

Friday, Feb. 9

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 11

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

Monday, Feb. 12

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)

Friday, Feb. 16

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 18

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

Monday, Feb. 19

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

Wednesday, Feb. 21

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

THE AMAZING RACE (Season Finale)

Friday, Feb. 23

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Saturday, Feb. 24

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

Sunday, Feb. 25

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER (Celebrity Edition Finale)

Monday, Feb. 26

8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT

KEVIN CAN WAIT

8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT

MAN WITH A PLAN

9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT

SUPERIOR DONUTS

9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT

LIVING BIBLICALLY (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

SCORPION

Wednesday, Feb. 28

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

SURVIVOR (2-Hour Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

SEAL TEAM

Wednesday, March 7

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

SURVIVOR (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

SEAL TEAM

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

CRIMINAL MINDS

Sunday, Effective March 11

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

INSTINCT (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

NCIS: LOS ANGELES

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

MADAM SECRETARY

About THE AMAZING RACE

THE AMAZING RACE is a multi-Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan, where teams of two embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri and Mark Vertullo are executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions.

About BIG BROTHER

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

About LIVING BIBLICALLY

LIVING BIBLICALLY stars Jay R. Ferguson, Lindsey Kraft, Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Tony Rock and Camryn Manheim. Patrick Walsh, Johnny Galecki, Andrew Haas, Spencer Medoff and multiple Emmy Award winner Andy Ackerman (pilot) are executive producers for Alcide Bava Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television. Ackerman directed the pilot. Based on the New York Times bestselling book The Year of Living Biblically by A.J. Jacobs.

About SURVIVOR

SURVIVOR is a multi-Emmy Award-winning reality-competition series that features castaways separated into groups and forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast one another. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst is the host. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers for S.E.G. Holdco., LLC.

About INSTINCT

INSTINCT stars Alan Cumming, Bojana Novakovic, Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews and Sharon Leal. Michael Rauch, Marc Webb, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Alan Cumming are executive producers for CBS Television Studios. Webb directed the pilot. Based on the novel by James Patterson.

