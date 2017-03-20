The 38th annual Young Artist Award recognizes talent in film and TV

On March 17, 2017, the 38th annual Young Artist Awards (YAA) took place at the Alex Theatre. Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (Chuck) along with the appearance of Danny Glover, the YAA recognized and honored young talent. Having interviewed and chatted some of these talented young nominees and winners in real life along with seeing the work of the other talent, it was truly a delight to see them being recognized for the talent I already knew existed.

The YAA is Hollywood’s longest running awards show celebrating young talent in entertainment. Founded by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (Golden Globes) recognized historian Maureen Dragone, this foundation has honored many young artists who have continued on to successful adult careers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Bell, Natalie Portman, Drew Barrymore, Tori Spelling, Winona Ryder, Christina Applegate, Scott Baio, Jaleel White, Alyssa Milano, Justine and Jason Bateman, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Cory Feldman, Sean Astin, and Mario Lopez.

Here is the full list of the nominees and winners of the 38th Annual Young Artist Awards:

BEST NEW MEDIA PERFORMANCE

YOUNG ACTOR

Bradley Bundlie (Danny the Manny) – WINNER!

George Dalton (PoliKiDz)

Wyatt McClure (Between 2 Phat Kids)

Bryson Robinson (Class Dismissed)

TEEN ACTOR Nicolas Fontaine (Marc-en-peluche) Brice Fisher (Between 2 Phat Kids) Joshua Pickel (Or So The Story Goes) Walker Satterwhite (Junk Drawer Magic) – WINNER! Lofton Shaw (Because I Told You So) YOUNG ACTRESS Sarah Bazler (13 Stories) Caige Coulter (Funny or Die) Gabriela Francis (Kids On) Carmina Garay (Human Virtues) Lauren Thompson (BMO CAO) – WINNER! TEEN ACTRESS Ashlyn Boots (PoliKiDz) Rachelle Henry (Dani’s Bucket List) Teagan Sirset (Things You Wish You Could Control In High School) Ciara Wilson (OMG! Zen Jen) Paris Smith (Small Girls Club) Cassandra Tusa (Jenny & Jeff) – WINNER!

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A VOICE-OVER ROLE

YOUNG ACTOR Devan Cohen (PAW Patrol) Samuel Faraci (Rusty Rivets) – WINNER! David Raynolds (United Way) Jonah Wineberg (Ranger Rob)

TEEN ACTOR Jaden Betts (Only Yesterday) Max Calinescu (PAW Patrol) Jax Malcolm (The Other Side of the Door) Rio Mangini (Lasso & Comet) Grant Palmer (The Loud House) – WINNER!

YOUNG ACTRESS Ciara Alexys (Luna Petunia) – WINNER! Mila Brener (Shimmer and Shine) Isabella Crovetti (Shimmer and Shine) Jaeda Lily Miller (Ready Jet Go) Nicole Sherman (Little People) Sanai Victoria (Little People) TEEN ACTRESS Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) Kate Scott (Suspense) Sarah Sheppard (Doki Adventures) Berkley Silverman (PAW Patrol) – WINNER! Hannah Swain (Ruff Ruff Tweet & Dave Christmas Special)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV COMMERCIAL YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Aalyrah Caldwell (Free To Dream) Gunnar Goldberg (Subaru) – WINNER! Aiden Lovekamp (Home Depot)

Sydney Mikayla (Best Buy)

Brandin Stennis (The Unexpected John Cena Prank)

Lauren Thompson (Royale Velour)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SERIES

RECURRING YOUNG ACTOR

Jared Breeze (The Young and the Restless) Parker Bates (This is Us) Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us) Carter Ryan Evancic (When Calls The Heart) – WINNER! Jack Fulton (11.22.63) Christian Ganiere (Days of Our Lives)

RECURRING TEEN ACTOR Trevor Larcom (Fresh Off The Boat) – WINNER! Luka Limoges (Subito Texto) Rio Mangini (Bella And The Bulldogs) Toby Nichols (Underground) Jordan Poole (Mr. D) Zachary S. Williams (Greenleaf) RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS Sienna Agudong (Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn) Mackenzie Hancsicsak (This Is Us) Michela Luci (Odd Squad) Asia Monet Ray (Grey’s Anatomy) – WINNER! RECURRING TEEN ACTRESS Clare Foley (Gotham) Lulu Lambros (Stuck In The Middle) – WINNER! Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead) Imogen Tear (When Calls The Heart) GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR Ian Chen (Loosely Exactly Nicole) – WINNER! Jack Fulton (Killjoys) Gunnar Goldberg (Grey’s Anatomy) Maverick Thompson (Criminal Minds) Keith Williams (Teachers) GUEST STARRING TEEN ACTOR

Ashton Arbarb (Mutt and Stuff)

Zachary Conneen (Gamer’s Guide To Pretty Much Everything) Rio Mangini (Teen Wolf) – WINNER! Jaedon Siewert (Odd Squad) Amarr Wooten (Bunk’d) Bryce Xavier (Family Time)

GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS

Isabella Crovetti (Scorpion)

Ava Kolker (Girl Meets World) Sanai Victoria (Lab Rats: Elite Force) – WINNER! Isabella Kai Rice (Dr. Ken) Sofia Rosinsky (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) Ashlyn Faith Williams (School Of Rock)

GUEST STARRING TEEN ACTRESS Johnnie Ladd (Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything) Leah Lewis (Best Friends Whenever) Sydney Mikayla (Game Shakers) Chloe Noelle (New Girl) Haley Brooke Walker (Chicago Med) – WINNER! Sofia Rosinsky (Chicago Med) Ciara Wilson (Bizaardvark) SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR Christian Convery (Supernatural) Anthony LaPenna (Black-ish) – WINNER! Matt Raymond (Kim’s Convenience) SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS Alyce Donoghue (Mr. D) Faith Donoghue (Mr. D) Saniyya Sidney (Roots) – WINNER! LEADING YOUNG ACTOR Miles Brown (Black-ish) Ian Chen (Fresh Off The Boat) Ethan Hutchison (Queen Sugar) – WINNER! Forrest Wheeler (Fresh Off The Boat) Albert Tsai (Dr. Ken) LEADING TEEN ACTOR Liam Carroll (The Detour) Daniel DiMaggio (American Housewife) Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) Jake Sim (Raising Expectations) Jaheem King Toombs (100 Things To Do Before High School) Hudson Yang (Fresh Off The Boat) – WINNER! LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS Julia Butters (American Housewife) Aalyrah Caldwell (Uncle Buck) – WINNER! Ashley Gerasimovich (The Detour) Marsai Martin (Black-ish) Olivia Presti (Odd Squad) LEADING TEEN ACTRESS Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) Emilia McCarthy (Max and Shred) Yara Shahidi (Black-ish) Erika Tham (Make It Pop) Julia Tomasone (Backstage) – WINNER!

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV MOVIE or SPECIAL

YOUNG ACTOR Christian Convery (Christmas List) – WINNER! Samuel Faraci (An American Girl Story) Jonah Wineberg (The Night Before Halloween) YOUNG ACTRESS Chiara Aurelia (Secret Summer) Madison Brydges (Love You Like Christmas) – WINNER! Madison Horcher (Adventures In Babysitting) Shahadi Wright Joseph (Hairspray Live!) Jaeda Lily Miller (A Heavenly Christmas)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHORT FILM

YOUNG ACTOR

Christian Michael Cooper (Sidekick) – WINNER!

Tyler Mazzei (Spin Cycle ) Razvan Orban (Inward Edward) Lucas Royalty (Charming) Brandin Stennis (Straight Outta Oz) Aiden Cumming-Teicher (Always There)

TEEN ACTOR Donovan Brown (Grandpa Was Here) – WINNER! Brecht Dael(Flying Rats) Matt Goldwyn (Nowhere Cafe) Toby Nichols (Arrow Of Light) Daniel Rovira (If I Retaliate) Robin de Zwart (Peakers) YOUNG ACTRESS Carissa Bazler (Glory In The Shadows) Isabella Bazler(Milvio) Stephanie Cood (Millennium: Eternal Sunrise) – WINNER! Allison James (Magnolia’s Dollhouse) Julia Jordan (Isa And The Frog Prince) Chalet L. Brannan (My Panda) TEEN ACTRESS Tara-Nicole Azarian (The Golden Plates) Isabella Blake-Thomas(The Blimp Trap) Tori Griffith (Lost Girls) Rachelle Henry (Jersey Gurl) – WINNER! Lizzy Kay (Elle) Madison Mae (Remnants )

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A DIGITAL TV SERIES OR FILM

YOUNG ACTOR Aiden Lovekamp (Just Add Magic) Tyler Mazzei (Fun Size Horror) Hunter Payton (Who’s Driving Doug) – WINNER! Dean Petriw (Kindergarten Cop 2) Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things) TEEN ACTOR Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) Nicholas Neve (Boonville Redemption) John Paul Ruttan (Against The Wild 2) Sloane Morgan Siegel (Gortimer And The Fault In Our Street) – WINNER! Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) YOUNG ACTRESS Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) Chalet L. Brannan (Tinker) Jolie Ledford (A Doggone Christmas) Madeline Lupi (The Girl In The Cornfield) Pilot Paisley-Rose (All Hallow’s Eve) – WINNER! TEEN ACTRESS

Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) Lexi DiBenedetto (Martyrs) Savannah Kennick (Holidays) Karlee Roberts (Little Miss Perfect) – WINNER! Alexis Rosinsky (My Best Friend)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURE FILM

SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR Caleb Brown (Mother’s Day) – WINNER! Jack Fulton (Closet Monster) Charlie Shotwell (Captain Fantastic) SUPPORTING TEEN ACTOR Thomas Barbusca (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life) Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic) Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight) Seth Lee (The Accountant) – WINNER! Kai Norris (The Birth Of A Nation) Jacob Rodier (Love Is All You Need?) SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS Shree Crooks (Captain Fantastic) Alexa Nisenson (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life) – WINNER! Kylie Rogers (Fathers and Daughters) SUPPORTING TEEN ACTRESS

Ava Allan (Love Is All You Need?) Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic) Amanda Buhs (Wig’d Out) Clare Foley (The Great Gilly Hopkins) – WINNER!

LEADING YOUNG ACTOR Julian Feder (Po) – WINNER! Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon) Edouard Holdener (Hunky Dory) Sunny Pawar (Lion) Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book) Jacob Tremblay (Before I Wake) LEADING TEEN ACTOR Michael Barbieri (Little Men) Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) Griffin Gluck (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life) Jaeden Lieberher (The Confirmation) Jackson Martin (Sleeping Giant) – WINNER! Theo Taplitz (LIttle Men ) LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS Ruby Barnhill (The BFG) Kyla Kenedy (Love Is All You Need?) Olivia Presti (Odd Squad: The Movie) Sofia Rosinsky(The Other Side Of The Door) – WINNER! LEADING TEEN ACTRESS Samantha Isler (Captain Fantastic) Oona Laurence (Pete’s Dragon) Aisholpan Nurgaiv (The Eagle Huntress) – WINNER!

===================================================

Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (Chuck) gears up to host the 38th Youth Artistic Awards! LePetit delights audiences with colorful costumes and performance! Multiple YAA nominee Tyler Mazzei (Fresh Off The Boat) walks the red carpet! YAA nominee Julia Jordan (Isa And The Frog Prince) walks the red carpet! YAA nominee Ava Kolker (Girl Meets World) walks the red carpet! YAA winner Sloane Morgan Siegel (Gortimer Gibbons Life On Normal Street) walks the red carpet! Actor Danny Glover talks about the arts at the 38th annual Youth Artistic Awards ================================================== I have attended awards shows that recognize children and teens in the past, and this is definitely one of those awards shows that is to be commended. In addition to TV and film, it focuses on talent in various on-camera genres such as TV commercials as well as voice overs. Acting comes in various forms. And the talent in these young artists at such a young age is truly remarkable. I had the pleasure of chatting with some of these young actors in the past, including interviewing a young Sloane Morgan Siegel here at Eclipse Magazine years ago for an Amazon pilot Gortimer Gibbon’s Life On Normal Street who went on to win multiple awards for best teen lead actor at the YAA! It is just the beginning for him, and all these amazing actors. Their careers will continue to flourish and I look forward to seeing them do great things. Congratulations to the nominees, winners, and all the families and support teams behind them. Continue to do great things. Hollywood is waiting.

Official web site: http://www.youngartistawards.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YoungArtistAwds/

Twitter: @YoungArtistAwds

Like this: Like Loading...