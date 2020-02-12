Takeshi Kovacs Has Resleeved Trailer: Altered Carbon 2!

Takeshi Kovacs is searching for his first love, but even in a new sleeve, he can’t seem to get away from himself in Altered Carbon 2.

Check out the trailer for a glimpse into the further lives of Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon 2, premiering on Netflix on February 27th.

ALTERED CARBON

In Altered Carbon, society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.

Season Two begins 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season One, and finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?

You will be able to stream Altered Carbon 2 here.

Series Launch Date:

Format: 8 x 60

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht star. Will Yun Lee and James Saito are recurring

EP/Showrunner: Alison Schapker

Twitter: www.twitter.com/altcarb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AltCarb/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/altcarb/

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...