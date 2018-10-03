NYCC2018: SuperMansion Returns To a Topsy-Turvy World!

After defeating Zenith’s (Yvette Nicole Brown) evil Uncle Ridan (Taran Killiam), the League finds themselves trapped in a dystopian future, but when they escape back to our time, they discover they’ve been gone six months…and Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) and his Injustice Club has replaced them as the League of Freedom!

Crackle’s Emmy-nominated animated series SuperMansion returns for its third season on Thursday, October 4th – and will be at New York Comic Con for a panel the same day.

SEASON THREE OF EMMY-NOMINATED ‘SUPERMANSION’ RETURNS THIS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4 ON SONY CRACKLE

MINNIE DRIVER JOINS THE STAR-STUDDED VOICE CAST FOR THE ALL-NEW EPISODES, PLUS A COMIC CON THEMED INSTALLMENT!

Stream ‘SuperMansion’ for Free Using the Sony Crackle App for TVs, Connected Devices, Game Consoles and Mobile Devices or Online

Sony Crackle, the free streaming network, premieres new episodes of season three of “SuperMansion,” the Emmy-nominated, stop-motion adult animated comedy series on Thursday, October 4, including a Comic Con episode just in time for New York Comic Con. Oscar® and Emmy®-nominated actress Minnie Driver, joins the cast in a recurring role as Debbie Devizo, Dr. Devizo’s (Chris Pine) ex-wife and former League of Freedom team member.

After defeating Zenith’s (Yvette Nicole Brown) evil Uncle Ridan (Taran Killiam), the League finds themselves trapped in a dystopian future, but when they escape back to our time, they discover they’ve been gone six months…and Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) and his Injustice Club has replaced them as the League of Freedom! Rex (Bryan Cranston) and the team must learn what it means to be heroes without the fame and glory afforded them by their stature in the mansion. But it’s not all champagne and roses for Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) – his ex-wife, Debbie Devizo (Driver), returns from the island he stranded her on decades ago. The island has turned her into an unstoppable killing machine…and Dr. Devizo is in her crosshairs! Rex and his team must decide if Dr. Devizo is worth saving…and then figure out how!

All-new episodes of season three returns with voice-acting stars Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Tucker Gilmore (“Frozen”) and Zeb Wells (also writer). As well as returning guest stars Breckin Meyer (“Robot Chicken”), Jay Pharoah (“White Famous”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), Gary Anthony Williams (“Whose Line is it Anyway”), Tony Cavalero (“School of Rock”), Tom Root (“Robot Chicken”).

“SuperMansion” will be back at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 4 with voice-acting star Gary Anthony Williams (“Whose Line is it Anyway”) set as the panel moderator. The panel will be held at 6:00p.m. on the Main Stage in the Javits Center, and will feature executive producer and voice-acting star Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), along with voice-acting star Breckin Meyer (“Robot Chicken”), and co-creators Zeb Wells (also writer & voice of Robobot) and Matthew Senreich (“Robot Chicken”)

Sony Crackle recently released its first-ever free “SuperMansion” Augmented Reality App. Featuring characters from the original series, this AR app experience allows you to pose, take pictures and record videos with Titanium Rex, voiced by Bryan Cranston. Dab with Rex or capture his fun observations in video and photo modes, then share with your friends and family on Facebook, by text message and more! Use the touchscreen on your device to turn Rex into a towering giant, or even make him tiny to fit into the palm of your hand. Fans can download the app in the App Store and on Google Play.

“SuperMansion” is created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich (“Robot Chicken”), who also act as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner and Tom Root. Bryan Cranston and James Degus also serve as executive producers under their production banner Moonshot Entertainment. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Follow “SuperMansion” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the conversation with #SuperMansion and #SonyCrackle.

