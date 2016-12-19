Stop motion animated series SuperMasion is about to make its network debut. The superhero satire – from the team behind Robot Chicken – will premiere season one on Adult Swim on Sunday, January 1st (Midnight/11C).

SuperMansion Flies Into 2017 On Adult Swim

In its latest acquisition, Adult Swim kicks off the new year airing the stop-motion animated comedy series SuperMansion, distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

SuperMansion, created by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the team behind Adult Swim’s hit animated series Robot Chicken, will begin airing season one on Sunday, January 1st at Midnight (ET, PT) on Adult Swim.

Titanium Rex (voiced by Bryan Cranston) is an aging super hero who has long been the head of the League of Freedom, a once-proud assembly of super heroes that isn’t what it used to be. The irascible Titanium Rex finds himself playing mentor to a new crop of Millennial-aged heroes who have little interest in their noble profession. Much to Titanium Rex’s chagrin, they’re all thrown together to live in the SuperMansion, where the young heroes learn how to harness their super powers and fight for justice, liberty… and the need to stay relevant to society.

The series stars Bryan Cranston, Zeb Wells and Keegan-Michael Key, with hilarious guest stars including Seth Green, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Ron Perlman, Jim Parsons, and more.

SuperMansion was created and executive produced by Matthew Senreich and Zeb Wells with Bryan Cranston, Seth Green, John Harvatine, Eric Towner and James Degus serving as executive producers.

