Sundance Now Sets Premiere Date for Thriller Series Riviera!

Riviera is a ten-part series thriller, set in the south of France, that follows Georgina (Stiles), newly married to billionaire Constantine Clios when he is killed in a yacht explosion. She is shocked to discover the fortune that maintained his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder.

The series stars Julia Stiles, Iwan Rheon, Lena Olin, Adrian Lester, Phil Davis and Anthony LaPaglia.

Riviera is the new scripted drama from Sundance Now. It will premiere on Thursday, September 14th.

Helped by Constantine’s first wife, Georgina will undergo an education in lying, double-dealing, outright theft and shocking criminality. She has to learn fast to maintain the Clios mansion and save the family from its enemies and from itself. Hiding her bloodstained fingers inside Chanel gloves, she soon reveals herself to be an A-plus student in the brutal art of survival.

In addition to Stiles, RIVIERA brings together an international cast including Lena Olin (Chocolate), Adrian Lester(Hustle), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) and Phil Davis (Poldark).

Riviera is also executive produced by Neil Jordan, Liza Marshall (Red Riding Trilogy, Taboo), Kris Thykier (Kickass, Woman in Gold) and former U2 manager Paul McGuinness. The deal was negotiated by Aurelie de Troyer, VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-productions for Sundance Now, and for Sky Vision by Gillian Rose, Senior Vice President, US Sales and Acquisitions, Sky Vision.

