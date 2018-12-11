Starz Sets Premiere for Potentially Apocalyptic Comedy Series Now Apocalypse!

Ulysses is struggling to figure out his life in the surreal and bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding, premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed.

Now Apocalypse premieres on Starz on March 10th.

The Provocative and Surreal Comedy Series Hailing from

Iconic Indie Filmmaker Gregg Araki, Academy Award®–Winning Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and Emmy Award®–Winning Producer Gregory Jacobs will Air Day and Date on

STARZPLAY in the U.K. and Germany

Santa Monica, Calif., December 10, 2018 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced today that the new 10-episode STARZ Original series “Now Apocalypse” will premiere on Sunday, March 10th at 9:00 PM ET/PT, following the Season Two premiere of “American Gods,” exclusively on STARZPLAY via Prime Video Channels in the U.K. and Germany. This sexy, vibrant and fast-moving comedy series is created and executive-produced by veteran indie filmmaker Gregg Araki (Kaboom, Mysterious Skin). Steven Soderbergh (Logan Lucky, The Laundromat) and Gregory Jacobs (The Laundromat, Magic Mike XXL) also serve as executive producers.

“Now Apocalypse” stars Avan Jogia (“Tut,” “Twisted”) as Ulysses, who is struggling to figure out his life in the surreal and bewildering city of Los Angeles. Kelli Berglund (“Lab Rats,” “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors”) stars as Carly, Beau Mirchoff (“Awkward,” “The Fosters”) as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida (Kaboom, “Gossip Girl”) as Severine, all of whom are on quests pursuing love, sex and fame. Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding, premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed.

“Now Apocalypse” will make its world premiere as an Official Selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Araki directed all 10 episodes and co-wrote the series with author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, who is also the creator and host of “Slutever” on Viceland. Sciortino also serves as consulting producer.

