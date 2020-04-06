STARZ GREENLIGHTS “BLACK MAFIA FAMILY” FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCER CURTIS “50 CENT” JACKSON

Starz has announced the greenlighting of Black Mafia Family from executive producers Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Randy Huggins.

The series – inspired by a true story – follows ‘ the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited.’

Series Produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television Production Company in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television

Santa Monica, Calif. – , 2020 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced a production greenlight for “Black Mafia Family,” a new original series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “For Life”) and writer and executive producer Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”).

“This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO, Starz. “’Black Mafia Family’ has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”

"I told you 'Black Mafia Family' was coming and it's going to be the

biggest show on television,” adds Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

“Black Mafia Family” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

“Black Mafia Family” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson also serve as executive producers on the series.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “Black Mafia Family” on behalf of Starz.

