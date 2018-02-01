Something Is Happening In Hulu’s Castle Rock Super Bowl Spot!

Hulu will be running a very interesting TV spot for Castle Rock during Super Bowl LII – there’s mention of a call from Shawshank; a voice crying out ‘Something is going to happen;’ and another saying, ‘It’s happening!’

Check it out below.

Castle Rock will premiere this summer on Hulu.

From Stephen King and Executive Producer J.J. Abrams, Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories. Starring André Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Melanie Lynskey and Scott Glenn, the Castle Rock series premieres this Summer.

Artist: The Haxan Cloak

Song: “Miste”

From the 2013 album Excavation

Like this: Like Loading...