Small Time Criminal Full Time Idiot Time Traveler Trailer: Mega Time Squad!

He was a small time crook – also an idiot. Then he discovered a bracelet that let him travel through time.

Now he’s a time traveling, idiot of a small time criminal.

Mega Time Squad will be in theaters and on VOD on February 15th.

Â Dark Sky Films Proudly Announces The Release Date and Trailer Release Of The Highly Anticipated Festival Fan Favorite

“MEGA TIME SQUAD” IN THEATERS AND ON VOD FEBRUARY 15, 2019

From the FX Creator of Deathgasm

Film Synopsis

A low-level criminal steals an ancient Chinese time-travel device, but he may not survive the demonic consequences of tampering with time. MEGA TIME SQUAD is a wildly entertaining time travel/sci-fi comedy out of New Zealand. A fan favorite on the festival circuit, the film stars Jonny Brugh (What We Do In The Shadows) and was praised by Variety as “fast-paced, determinedly silly, with sharp slangy dialogue,” he film blasted out of the gate at this year’s Fantasia and is destined to become a cult favorite.

MEGA TIME SQUAD

Studio Name: Dark Sky Films

Written and Directed by: Tim van Dammen

Produced by: Anna Duckworth, Tim van Dammen

Cast: Anton Tennet, Jonny Brugh, Hetty Gaskell-Hahn, Arlo Gibson, Milo Cawthorne, Eru Wilton, Simon Ward

TRT: 89:19

Country: New Zealand

Rating: Not Rated

Language: English

Genre(s): Comedy, Science Fiction, Independent

WHAT THE CRITICS ARE SAYING…

“great, thoroughly fun and enjoyable” – DAILY DEAD

“Similar in vein to the kiwi Deathgasm, Mega Time Squad is a laugh a minute, adrenaline fueled riot that I can’t wait to check out again

as soon as possible.” – HORROR SOCIETY

“It sounds like Mega Time Squad is destined for new cult status

involving time traveller, drug dealers, strange artifacts

all in small town Auckland.” – GHASTLY GRINNINGS

Like this: Like Loading...