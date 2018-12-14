Small Time Criminal Full Time Idiot Time Traveler Trailer: Mega Time Squad!

He was a small time crook – also an idiot. Then he discovered a bracelet that let him travel through time.
Now he’s a time traveling, idiot of a small time criminal.
Mega Time Squad will be in theaters and on VOD on February 15th.
"MEGA TIME SQUAD" IN THEATERS AND ON VOD FEBRUARY 15, 2019
“MEGA TIME SQUAD” IN THEATERS AND ON VOD FEBRUARY 15, 2019
From the FX Creator of Deathgasm
Film Synopsis
A low-level criminal steals an ancient Chinese time-travel device, but he may not survive the demonic consequences of tampering with time. MEGA TIME SQUAD is a wildly entertaining time travel/sci-fi comedy out of New Zealand. A fan favorite on the festival circuit, the film stars Jonny Brugh (What We Do In The Shadows) and was praised by Variety as “fast-paced, determinedly silly, with sharp slangy dialogue,” he film blasted out of the gate at this year’s Fantasia and is destined to become a cult favorite.
Studio Name: Dark Sky Films
Written and Directed by: Tim van Dammen
Produced by: Anna Duckworth, Tim van Dammen
Cast: Anton Tennet, Jonny Brugh, Hetty Gaskell-Hahn, Arlo Gibson, Milo Cawthorne, Eru Wilton, Simon Ward
TRT: 89:19
Country: New Zealand
Rating: Not Rated
Language: English
Genre(s): Comedy, Science Fiction, Independent
WHAT THE CRITICS ARE SAYING…
“great, thoroughly fun and enjoyable” – DAILY DEAD
“Similar in vein to the kiwi Deathgasm, Mega Time Squad is a laugh a minute, adrenaline fueled riot that I can’t wait to check out again
as soon as possible.” – HORROR SOCIETY
“It sounds like Mega Time Squad is destined for new cult status
involving time traveller, drug dealers, strange artifacts
all in small town Auckland.” – GHASTLY GRINNINGS