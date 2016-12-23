Sing for a Chance to Appear On The Fosters Winter Premiere!

Today Freeform is launching a singing competition with a ‘big break’ kind of prize – fans can submit videos of themselves singing the show’s theme song for a shot at being featured on the winter premiere of the show on January 31st.

For every entry received by the network, Disney and Freeform will donate a book to a child in foster care through First Book and the Magic of Storytelling campaign. Submissions will be accepted starting Friday, December 23rd, at 11:59 a.m. PST.

Details follow the break.

SING YOUR HEART OUT TO ‘THE FOSTERS’ THEME SONG FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED IN ‘THE FOSTERS’ PREMIERE ON JANUARY 31st ON FREEFORM

For Each Video Submission, Disney and Freeform Will Donate a Book to a Child in Foster Care Through First Book

Freeform is launching a contest today, December 23rd, where fans can submit a video of themselves singing “The Fosters” theme song for the chance to be featured on-air during “The Fosters” winter premiere on January 31, 2017, on Freeform or on “The Fosters” social media accounts.

For every entry received by the network, Disney and Freeform will donate a book to a child in foster care through First Book and the Magic of Storytelling campaign. Submissions will be accepted starting Friday, December 23rd, at 11:59 a.m. PST on www.TheFostersTV.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entries must be received between 12:00 p.m. PT on 12/23/16 and 12:00 PM PT on 1/24/17. Void where prohibited. Open only to persons 13 years of age or older and legal residents of, and physically located within, the 50 U.S. or D.C. Minors must get parent’s permission to enter. See Official Rules for full details.

Winner of a Television Academy Honors Award and GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series, “The Fosters” is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, (“Shades of Blue,” “American Idol,” “What to Expect When You’re Expecting”) and created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige (“Queer As Folk”), who also serve as executive producers and writers, along with Joanna Johnson (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Hope & Faith”).

“The Fosters” stars Teri Polo (“Meet the Parents”) as Stef Adams Foster, Sherri Saum (“In Treatment”) as Lena Adams Foster, Hayden Byerly (“Parenthood”) as Jude Adams Foster, Noah Centineo (“How to Build a Better Boy”) as Jesus Adams Foster, David Lambert (“Aaron Stone”) as Brandon Foster, Maia Mitchell (“Teen Beach Movie”) as Callie Adams Foster, Danny Nucci (“Titanic”) as Mike Foster and Cierra Ramirez (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) as Mariana Adams Foster.

Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.

Photo credit: Freeform/Craig Sjodin*

