She’s Left It All Trailer: Where’d You Go, Bernadette!

She had it all – a family; a loving family… Then she disappeared…

Where’d You Go, Bernadette will be in theaters on March 22nd.

WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE

WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE is based on the runaway bestseller about Bernadette Fox, a Seattle woman who had it all – a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone.

Director: Richard Linklater

Writer: Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Holly Gent & Vince Palmo

Based on the novel written by Maria Semple

Producers: Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Ginger Sledge

Executive Producers: Megan Ellison, Jillian Longnecker

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson,

James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao and

Laurence Fishburne

WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE opens in theaters on March 22, 2019

