She’s Left It All Trailer: Where’d You Go, Bernadette!

WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE
WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE is based on the runaway bestseller about Bernadette Fox, a Seattle woman who had it all – a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone.
Director: Richard Linklater
Writer: Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Holly Gent & Vince Palmo
Based on the novel written by Maria Semple
Producers: Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Ginger Sledge
Executive Producers: Megan Ellison, Jillian Longnecker
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson,
James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao and
Laurence Fishburne
WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE opens in theaters on March 22, 2019
