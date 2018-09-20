Shame Wizard Trailer: Big Mouth: Season 2!

Season two of Netflix’s hormonal adolescent series Big Mouth returns with a few key additions: Gina, the first girl in class to have developed boobs, and Shame Wizard (who does pretty much what you’d expect from the name).

Big Mouth: Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 5th.

Get ready to unleash your inner monster. Season 2 of Big Mouth drops October 5.

BIG MOUTH Synopsis

Season two of the critically-acclaimed and widely inappropriate series Big Mouth, returns on October 5th, picking up right where it left off, and 7th grade is even more embarrassing than ever. This season the gang is still grappling with all of the emotional baggage that comes with growing up. As their hormones continue to rage, they are confronted with the awkward reality of self discovery, body image shame, birth control, and countless other humiliating moments.

Season two features returning players Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein. Joining the cast this season are Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis. Rodriguez voices the character of Gina, who shakes up the social dynamics as the first girl at the middle school who has developed boobs. Thewlis portrays The Shame Wizard, The Hormone Monster’s mortal enemy who haunts the kids by stoking their deepest shame.

