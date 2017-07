The SDCC 2017 trailer for Supergirl finds Kara Zor-El believing that she might be better off without the baggage of her secret identity. After all, she’s not really human…

Plus our first look at Adrian Pasdar as ruthless billionaire real estate magnate Morgan Edge.

Supergirl returns October 9 (The CW, 8/7C).

