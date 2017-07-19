SDCC 2017: Dark Horse Announces Trollhunters Graphic Novel!

Guillermo Del Toro’s animated Netflix series Trollhunters is getting the graphic novel treatment from Dark Horse.

In a just-before-Comic-Con-2017 reveal, the publisher and Universal Brand Development announce Trollhunters: The Secret History of Trollkind – connecting directly to the Netflix original series from DreamWorks Animation Television, Trollhunters: The Secret History of Trollkind explores Jim’s journey as the first human Trollhunter—defender of good Trolls.

Trollhunters: The Secret History of Trollkind – featuring a cover by comics legend Bill Sienkiewicz – goes on sale February 14, 2017, and is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop.

SDCC 2017: DARK HORSE AND UNIVERSAL BRAND DEVELOPMENT PRESENT OFFICIAL COMPANION TO DREAMWORKS ANIMATION TELEVISION’S HIT ANIMATED SERIES

Guillermo del Toro’s Emmy-Winning Series Gets the Graphic Novel Treatment with “Trollhunters: The Secret History of Trollkind”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 18, 2017)—From Dark Horse Comics, Guillermo del Toro, and Universal Brand Development, comes a graphic novel with further adventures for DreamWorks Animation Television’s Trollhunters’ teenage hero, Jim Lake, Jr., in Trollhunters: The Secret History of Trollkind. Trollhunters executive producer and writer Marc Guggenheim and How to Train Your Dragon graphic novel writer Richard Hamilton work alongside Trollhunters creator and executive producer Guillermo del Toro to co-write this companion tale to the Emmy-winning Netflix series! Timothy Green II (Avenger’s Academy, Justice League: 3001) provides his artistic skills to Trollhunters: The Secret History of Trollkind with Wes Dzioba (Hack/Slash: The Series, Serenity: No Power in the ‘Verse) bringing the art to life with his gorgeous colors. The amazing cover is by Bill Sienkiewicz (New Mutants, Elektra: Assassin).

Connecting directly to the Netflix original series from DreamWorks Animation Television, Trollhunters, the original graphic novel from Dark Horse Comics, Trollhunters: The Secret History of Trollkind explores Jim’s journey as the first human Trollhunter—defender of good Trolls. The secrets of the great Troll warriors of the past are crucial tools for the new Trollhunter, and the time has come for Jim to appreciate the battles of Kanjigar the Courageous, who through his own struggles, triumphs, and failures lead the Trolls after the Battle of Killahead Bridge through unknown territory, across oceans and continents, and past fearsome foes! With his friends by his side, Jim continues the fight against the Gumm-Gumms and their allies!

Trollhunters: The Secret History of Trollkind goes on sale February 14, 2017, and is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop. Visit DarkHorse.com for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...