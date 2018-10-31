Room 104’s Return Generates Sparks!

The madness continues with season two of the Duplass Brothers’ anthology series Room 104.

The new trailer includes clips that suggest visiting all the genres – set to the classic Sparks tune, This Town Ain’t Big Enough (For the Both Us).

HBO’s Room 104 returns on Friday, November 9th (11:30/10:30C).

ROOM 104 TWO-EPISODE SEASON TWO PREMIERE

NOVEMBER 9TH 11:30 PM ET ON HBO

***

The anthology series ROOM 104 will return for its 12-episode second season, debuting two episodes back-to-back, FRIDAY, NOV. 9 (11:30 pm ET), followed by two more new episodes subsequent Fridays at the same time.

From creators and executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass, the show is set in a single room of a typical American chain motel and tells a different story of the assorted characters who pass through it in each episode, ranging from comedy to drama to horror.

Season two actors include: Mahershala Ali, Joel Allen, Stephanie Allynne, Katie Aselton, Frank Birney, Josephine Decker, James Earl, Marlene Forte, Abby Ryder Fortson, Ginger Gonzaga, Judy Greer, Brian Tyree Henry, Anita Kalathara, Jennifer Lafleur, Tom Lenk, Phil Matarese, Sheaun McKinney, Natalie Morales, Kent Osborne, Zane Pais, Leonora Pitts, Mark Proksch, Pia Shah, Michael Shannon, Onur Tukel, Dolly Wells, Jud Williford, Rainn Wilson, Mary Wiseman, Charlyne Yi and Katya Zamolodchikova.

Season two directors include: Patrick Brice, Josephine Decker, Mark Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Liza Johnson, So Yong Kim, Jonah Markowitz, Natalie Morales, Lila Neugebauer, Ross Partridge and Julian Wass.

Season two credits: ROOM 104 was created by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass; executive producers, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn, Xan Aranda; co-executive producer, Ross Partridge; producer, Tyler Romary.

#Room104 #HBO

Get More Room 104:

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Room104HBO/

Official Site: http://www.hbo.com/room-104

Like this: Like Loading...