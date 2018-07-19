Purposeful Trailer: Overlord!

J.J. Abrams has another unique film in the hopper – a war movie that features distinct sci-fi/horror overtones: Overlord.

Could this be the next Cloverfield movie? The IMDb blurb is no help: ‘The story of two American soldiers behind the lines on D-Day.’

Overlord opens on November 9th. Check out the trailer below.



From producer J. J. Abrams, watch the official trailer for #Overlord. In theatres 11.9.18.

