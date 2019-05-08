Not Forgotten Trailer: HBO’s Watchmen!

A rash of cop killings; a band of people in makeshift Rorschach masks; police wearing blank yellow face masks (no happy faces here!)!

Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen premieres on HBO this fall. The first trailer is most intriguing.

Watchmen | Official Tease | HBO

Tick tock. Watchmen debuts this fall on HBO.

Created by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen is a modern-day reimagining of Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel about masked vigilantes. Starring Academy Award-winner Regina King, Don Johnson, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr.

