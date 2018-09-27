Netflix Launching ReBoot: The Guardian Code Season 2!

In ReBoot: The Guardian Code four high school students have become Guardians of cyberspace – tasked with preventing cyberattacks that have real world consequences to the degree that it could even be invaded by beings that should only exist in cyberspace (or vice-versa).

Defeating the Sourceror and Mainframe once isn’t going keep them from trying again.

Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 28th.

REBOOT: THE GUARDIAN CODE LAUNCHES SEASON 2 SEPTEMBER 28TH

THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES CONTINUES TO IGNITE IMAGINATIONS WHILE INSPIRING KIDS TO LEARN STEM TECHNOLOGY.

(Vancouver, BC –September 27, 2018) – The much anticipated second season of the popular Netflix Original Series ReBoot: The Guardian Code launches worldwide on September 28th and continues its run on YTV in Canada. The new season promises more jaw-dropping action, incredible cinematic animation, lovable characters and clever humor that will have kids cheering on their favorite Guardian while learning the dangers of cyberspace.

In its first season, ReBoot: The Guardian Code introduced viewers to 4 high school kids, (Austin, Tamra, Parker, and Trey) who were chosen to be the new Guardians of Cyberspace. Guided by Vera, a bio constructed artificial intelligence, the Guardians gamely take on the challenge of defending cyberspace against the evil Sourcerer and his cyber sidekick, the legendary Megabyte.

The epic adventure continues in Season 2 as the Guardians face the most vicious cyber attacks yet. They must keep their identities secret and protect their technology from both the Department of Internet Security (DIS) and the Sourcerer, who is intent on stealing the Guardian Code tech so he can digitize into cyberspace.

The values of friendship, teamwork, and right versus wrong continue through the storylines as Austin grows into his leadership role, Trey struggles with the pressure of being a basketball star, Tamra’s social media status rises, and Parker finally makes his crush on Vera known. As the season builds towards a thrilling conclusion, the Guardians battle threats from the Sourcerer, Megabyte and the dangerous and unpredictable Hexadecimal, as they uncover more mysteries and shocking truths about the Guardian Code.

INSPIRING KIDS TO CODE

Throughout the storylines, character interactions and the visually stunning animation built in the UNREAL game engine are examples of kids being empowered by technology, a passion of the show’s creator, Michael Hefferon. ReBoot: The Guardian Code recently partnered with Green Mouse Academy, a leading content provider for after-school STEM programs, to use the show as a vehicle to inspire kids to learn to code. The mission is to spark kids interest in technology and the crucial role that 21st Century skills play in the entertainment industry.

“We are excited to watch ReBoot: The Guardian Code continue to engage kids across the globe as they discover and relate to the distinct personalities and talents of each character”, says Hefferon, “The response from fans has been amazing and are looking forward to continuing this fantastic series to entertain our growing fan base.”

This innovative series delivers a true 360-degree experience for kids with an interactive mobile game that lets them battle alongside their favorite Guardian and an immersive VR experience that puts kids at home in the middle of the cyber-action.

ReBoot: The Guardian Code is currently streaming worldwide on Netflix and on YTV in Canada.

