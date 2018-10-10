Netflix Is All In On Ozark – Orders Third Season!

Netflix drama Ozark – about a cagey money launderer for the cartel and his family – will return for a third season.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skyler Gaertner and Julia Garner.

It’s Official!

Netflix’s acclaimed drama series Ozark has been renewed for a third season and will consist of 10 episodes.

Ozark Season 2 Synopsis:

In its much-anticipated second season, Ozark continues to follow Marty Byrde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

Bateman directed multiple episodes for Season 1 and Season 2 in addition to serving as an executive producer. Chris Mundy executive produced and wrote for the series. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams created the series and also executive produce. The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

Like this: Like Loading...