Neither Man Nor Wolf Trailer: Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle!

Andy Serkis takes Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book and reimagines it for film in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle – as young Mowgli is torn between the world of the jungle, where he was raised, and the world of man.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will premiere on Netflix and in select theaters on December 7th.

Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli (Rohan Chand) has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast along with newcomer Rohan Chand in this visually spectacular and emotionally moving adventure.

