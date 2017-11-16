NBC Sets Premiere Dates for Mid-Season Dramas Good Girls and Rise!

NBC has announced the premiere dates for mid-season dramas Good Girls and Rise.

Good Girls will premiere on Monday, February 26th (10/9C) following the spring cycle of The Voice.

Rise premieres on Tuesday, March 13th (10/9C) following the This Is Us season finale before moving to its regular timeslot (9/8C).

Series descriptions follow.

NBC SETS MIDSEASON PREMIERE DATES FOR NEW DRAMAS ‘GOOD GIRLS’ AND ‘RISE’

“Good Girls” Will Debut Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 P.M. Following “The Voice” Spring Cycle Premiere

“Rise” Launches Tuesday, March 13 at 10 P.M. With Preview Episode After “This Is Us” Season Finale Before Moving to Regular 9 P.M. Timeslot

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Nov. 16, 2017 – With its fall lineup on track to dominate the fourth quarter for a sixth consecutive year in the 18-49 demo, NBC is set to launch two of its highly anticipated midseason dramas, “Good Girls” and “Rise,” with their debuts scheduled behind a pair of formidable lead-ins.

“Good Girls,” from creator Jenna Bans, will debut Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m., immediately following the spring cycle premiere of “The Voice,” featuring new coach Kelly Clarkson alongside Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

“Rise,” from creator Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) and “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller, will launch Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. with a preview episode immediately following the season finale of “This Is Us,” NBC’s #1 entertainment series and the #1 drama on broadcast television. “Rise” will move to its regular 9 p.m. timeslot the following Tuesday, March 20.

“The Brave,” which is in the midst of its 13-episode season, has been a steady performer for the network. This past Monday’s episode equaled the show’s high in 18-49 since Oct. 9 and, despite airing opposite “The Good Doctor,” the season average for “The Brave” has outrated CBS’ “Scorpion” on eight of eight Mondays so far in 18-49. It also ranks ahead of several rival 10 p.m. dramas, including “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Blue Bloods,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” and “Madam Secretary.”

In L+7, “The Brave” has increased by +60% in 18-49 and +3.2 million viewers overall (5.3 million to 8.5 million). With the addition of projected non-linear ratings, the L+7 figure grows to a 1.96 in 18-49.

“Dean Georgaris and our executive producers and cast have created a compelling drama, with top-notch production values, that have captured the intense pressure facing our military personnel in the field and the analysts back home in their unrelenting fight to protect our freedom,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be prouder of the work they all do.”

A decision on a second season will be made at a later date.

“GOOD GIRLS”

When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From executive producer Jenna Bans (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “The Family”) comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little “Thelma & Louise” with a bit of “Breaking Bad.”

The cast includes Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men,” “Another Period”), Retta (“Parks and Recreation,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”), Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” “Arrested Development”), Reno Wilson (“Mike & Molly”), Manny Montana (“Graceland”), Lidya Jewett (“Hidden Figures”), Izzy Stannard (“Brad’s Status”), and Matthew Lillard (“Twin Peaks,” “Bosch”).

Jenna Bans will write and executive produce. Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest,” “Masters of Sex,” “Justified,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “The Family”) also executive produces.

“Good Girls” is produced by Universal Television.

“RISE”

From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” and “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.

The cast includes Josh Radnor, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, Shirley Rumierk and Rosie Perez.

Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce the pilot. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. “Rise” is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

Like this: Like Loading...