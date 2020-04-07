Mythic $#!+ Trailer: Extraction!

Chris Hemsworth is mercenary Tyler Rake in Netflix’s Extraction – a specialist in getting people out of tough situations, he is hired to retrieve an imprisoned drug lord’s kidnapped son.

Extraction premieres on Friday, April 24th. Check out the trailer below.

Extraction

Film Release Date: , 2020

Synopsis:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Directed by: Sam Hargrave

Screenplay by: Joe Russo

Produced by: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour

Filmed On-Location: India, Thailand

