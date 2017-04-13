Music Superstars Honor The Bee Gees In Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy® Salute To The Bee Gees!

On CBS’ Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy® Salute To The Bee Gees, music stars, including Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Celine Dion and more, celebrate and perform classic songs made famous by the Bee Gees with special appearances by Cynthia Erivo, John Travolta and Wilmer Valderrama.

Barry Gibb will perform a medley of Bee Gees hits including: Jive Talkin’, You Should Be Dancing and Stayin’ Alive.

CBS will air Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy® Salute To The Bee Gees on Sunday, april 16th (8/7C).

Barry Gibb Takes the Stage to Perform Medley of Timeless Bee Gees Hits

Following is the list of performances included in “STAYIN’ ALIVE: A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF THE BEE GEES:”

Medley: “Stayin’ Alive,” “Tragedy” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Night Fever” – Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day

“To Love Somebody”- Keith Urban

“Massachusetts” – Ed Sheeran

“Lonely Days” – Panic! at the Disco

“Tragedy”- Tori Kelly

“How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” – John Legend & Stevie Wonder

“Islands in the Stream” – Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett

“Immortality” – Celine Dion

“Night Fever” – DNCE

“If I Can’t Have You” – Demi Lovato

“More than a Woman” – Jason Derulo & Tavares

“How Deep Is Your Love” – Little Big Town

“Love So Right” – Andra Day

“I Just Want To Be Your Everything” – Nick Jonas

“Too Much Heaven” – Pentatonix

“Emotion”- Katharine McPhee

“Jive Talkin’” – Barry Gibb

“You Should Be Dancing” – Barry Gibb

“Stayin’ Alive” – Barry Gibb & Ensemble

