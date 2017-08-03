Meet The Grim Reaper Trailer: Death Wish!

Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon. Saving lives is his job – until home invaders attack his wife and daughter. Now Dr. Kersey saves lives by day while searching for the men who attacked his family.

The press dub him the Grim Reaper.

Eli Roth’s reimagining of the classic revenge thriller was written by Joe Carnahan and stars Bruce Willis. It opens on November 22nd.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s reimagining of the classic 1974 revenge thriller DEATH WISH. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense, action-thriller DEATH WISH.

