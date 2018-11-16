Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Spies a 7th Season!

Well before Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s abbreviated sixth season airs this summer, ABC has ordered a seventh season – also to run in summer 2020.
The press release does not include Clark Gregg – the fate of whose Agent Phil Coulson was precarious given the final scenes of the show’s fifth season – in the cast list.
Season 6 Set to Air in Summer 2019
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has been given a Season 7 order, Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television for ABC.