Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Spies a 7th Season!

Well before Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s abbreviated sixth season airs this summer, ABC has ordered a seventh season – also to run in summer 2020.

The press release does not include Clark Gregg – the fate of whose Agent Phil Coulson was precarious given the final scenes of the show’s fifth season – in the cast list.

ABC PICKS UP ‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.’ FOR A SEVENTH SEASON

Season 6 Set to Air in Summer 2019

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has been given a Season 7 order, Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television for ABC.

Like this: Like Loading...