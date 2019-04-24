Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” cast and Marvel Studios president places their handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” opens in theaters nationwide this Friday, April 26. To honor the Marvel Studios movie franchise, six of the “Avengers: Endgame” cast members, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, placed their handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood today!
In “Avengers Infinity War”, Thanos wiped out half the universe, including several of our favorite Avengers, and broke apart the Avengers. In “Avengers: Endgame” the surviving Avengers and their allies work to reverse the damage by Thanos.
“Avengers: Endgame”, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is the epic conclusion to twenty-two films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is shot entirely with IMAX cameras. “The Avengers” premiered in 2012, followed by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” in 2015 and “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018. The series of films also included the story of six original Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, and Thor. “Avengers: Endgame” has an all-star ensemble cast, which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.
With several theaters already sold out, this film is expected to be one of the big blockbusters of 2019. In fact, Fandango announced this film became its top-selling pre-sale title for the first 24 hours, topping “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” previous record in six hours.
