Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” cast and Marvel Studios president places their handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” opens in theaters nationwide this Friday, April 26. To honor the Marvel Studios movie franchise, six of the “Avengers: Endgame” cast members, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, placed their handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood today!

In “Avengers Infinity War”, Thanos wiped out half the universe, including several of our favorite Avengers, and broke apart the Avengers. In “Avengers: Endgame” the surviving Avengers and their allies work to reverse the damage by Thanos.

“Avengers: Endgame”, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is the epic conclusion to twenty-two films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is shot entirely with IMAX cameras. “The Avengers” premiered in 2012, followed by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” in 2015 and “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018. The series of films also included the story of six original Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, and Thor. “Avengers: Endgame” has an all-star ensemble cast, which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

With several theaters already sold out, this film is expected to be one of the big blockbusters of 2019. In fact, Fandango announced this film became its top-selling pre-sale title for the first 24 hours, topping “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” previous record in six hours.

Yesterday on April 22, Avengers: Endgame had its world premiere with lucky fans, cast, crew, and VIP’s at a red carpet screening at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Today, six cast members – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige further celebrated the movie by a handprint ceremony in front of the legendary Chinese Theatre. Since 1927, celebrated individuals in entertainment have been honored by placing handprints in cement and being forever immortalized along Hollywood Boulevard. So today, the Avengers will take its place in movie immortality as these seven individuals make their mark in cement.

Make sure to catch Avengers: Endgame in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 26. If you loved all the Marvel movies as much as I did, and you want the remaining Avengers to get Thanos for eliminating your fave Avengers (don’t even get me started on that), then get ready for a ride. Because this one is going to be a good one.

Information, photos, and trailers on Avengers: Endgame, along with the list of Avengers who perished in the Infinity War

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

