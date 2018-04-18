Maniac Announcement Trailer: GLOW: Season Two!

Your favorite Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back in the ring Friday, June 29 – and they are dancing their way to fame (if not fortune).

GLOW returns on June 29th – only on Netflix.

Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam (Marc Maron) is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.

