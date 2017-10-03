Major Crimes Returns for 6th and Final Season!

Long-running TNT hit procedural Major Crimes will premiere its sixth and final season on Tuesday, October 31st (9/8C).

In the show’s final season, the detectives find themselves questioning their faith in the rapidly changing priorities of the justice system and their ability to reason through difficult changes.

Major Crimes will conclude its run with a two-episode finale set for Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

TNT’s Hit Series Major Crimes Concludes with Sixth and Final Season

Premiering on Oct. 31, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)

Two-Episode Series Finale to air on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)

Television’s beloved squad of detectives will tackle their three final cases when TNT’s hit drama Major Crimes returns for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). The series, a spin-off of the critically-acclaimed hit, The Closer, features a stellar ensemble cast headed by two-time Oscar® nominee Mary McDonnell. Also starring are G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Graham Patrick Martin, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco, Leonard Roberts, Jessica Meraz and Daniel di Tomasso. This season, the hugely popular crime drama marks its 100th episode milestone on Dec. 19 with the two-episode series finale airing on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).

“Major Crimes has successfully navigated the many challenges that arise with a spin-off; the primary mission of which is staying true to its core DNA while expanding into unique territory all its own,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “From Brenda Leigh Johnson to Commander Sharon Raydor, the cast and crew have done a phenomenal job of creating enduring characters – many of whom are celebrating 200 episodes together this season.”

This year, the series takes a serialized turn as the squad struggles to solve mysteries and murders surrounded by complex political conflicts, attempting to sidestep controversial issues as they track down three lethal murderers. As Cmdr. Sharon Raydor grows accustomed to her new boss, Assistant Chief Leo Mason, the detectives find themselves questioning their faith in the rapidly changing priorities of the justice system and their ability to reason through difficult changes. The emotionally gripping season will treat fans to an array of milestones from celebrations of love to periods of loss. Finally, they must accept the necessity of risk, in all its different guises, as they prepare to face the increasingly undeniable return of Phillip Stroh (guest star Billy Burke).

“The whole company of Major Crimes is dedicated to making 2017-18 the best season yet,” said series creator, James Duff. “We will finish our long run on TNT with a finale worthy of our loyal viewers and their years of unstinting support.”

Since its chart-topping debut in 2012, Major Crimes has consistently ranked as one of cable’s most-watched drama series. In its most recent season and spring run on TNT, the series reached an average 7.7M viewers per episode across linear, VOD, and digital platforms.

In addition to the main cast, Major Crimes features recurring appearances by Jon Tenney as Deputy Chief of the Special Operations Bureau Fritz Howard, Ransford Doherty as Coroner’s Investigator Kendall, Kathe Mazur as DDA Andrea Hobbs, Rene Rosado as Gus Wallace, Dawnn Lewis as Patrice Provenza and Bill Brochtrup as LAPD psychologist, Dr. Joe Bowman.

Created by James Duff, Major Crimes is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company and Walking Entropy, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. James Duff, Greer Shephard & Michael M. Robin, Adam Belanoff, Mike Berchem and Duppy Demetrius serve as executive producers.

