Love Is Hard Trailer: The Big Sick!

Based on events from his life, The Big Sick stars Kumail Nanjiani as Kumail, a nice Muslim guy and stand-up comic who meets Grad student Emily (Zoe Kazan) after a gig.

Their connection proves to more than a one-night stand – the real thing, in fact – but the problem is that he his family have certain expectations for him.

When Emily falls ill, Kumail is forced to deal with her parents (Ray Romano, Holly Hunter) – whom he’s never met before.

The Big Sick will be in theaters on July 14th.

Watch the official The Big Sick trailer with a special introduction from Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano. The Big Sick is based on the real-life courtship between Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani) and grad student Emily Gordon (Zoe Kazan) who fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.

About The Big Sick:

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, THE BIG SICK tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Kazan) after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart. THE BIG SICK is directed by Michael Showalter (HELLO MY NAME IS DORIS) and producer by Judd Apatow (TRAINWRECK, THIS IS 40) and Barry Mendel (TRAINWRECK, THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS).

Official Site – www.thebigsickmovie.com

Like this: Like Loading...