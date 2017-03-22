Love, Actually Sequel Teaser: Red Nose Day, Actually!

Red Nose Day is a campaign to end child poverty that was created by Richard Curtis – director of Love, Actually.
As part of the fund-raising efforts for this year’s Red Nose Day, Curtis has assembled the bulk of his cast from Love, Actually – Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson – and shot a sequel short.
Which member of the Love Actually cast has aged most gracefully? Find out for yourself! Watch The Red Nose Day Special on Thursday, May 25 at 10/9c on NBC.
Red Nose Day, Actually (Digital Exclusive) – YouTube
ABOUT THE RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL:
The Red Nose Day campaign to end child poverty returns in the U.S. on Thursday, May 25, in conjunction with the third annual “Red Nose Day Special” on NBC. Americans across the country will come together, wear their red noses and raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty. With the support of millions of generous Americans, major partners and hundreds of celebrities, Red Nose Day has raised over $60 million in its first two years since launching in the U.S. in 2015, including more than $36 million in 2016.