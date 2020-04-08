Lisa Kudrow Joins Cast of Netflix’s Space Force!

Award-winning actor Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast of Netflix’s Space Force where she’ll play Maggie Naird, the wife of Steve Carell’s General Mark R. Naird – the man tasked with creating the sixth branch of the American military, Space Force.

Space Force will premiere on May 29th.

Emmy and SAG Award-winning actress LISA KUDROW has joined the cast of SPACE FORCE, recurring as “Maggie Naird,” the wife of Steve Carell’s General Mark R. Naird. Maggie is a Washington Air Force wife who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades. But as he takes on his biggest challenge, she is growing in a different direction.

Netflix’s Much-Anticipated New Comedy Series Premieres , 2020

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels ( The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts ( The Office) serves as executive producer, as well

