La La Land Sets Golden Globes Record; The Night Manager Leads TV Wins!

La La Land won every category in which it was nominated – seven – at the 2017 Golden Globes, including Best film, Musical or Comedy, Best Actor (Ryan Gosling) & Actress (Emma Stone), Musical or Comedy.

On the TV side, The Night Manager led with three Globes: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Tom Hiddleston), Best Supporting Actor (Hugh Laurie) and Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman).

There were a number of upsets as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association selected, among others, Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) over Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) and Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager) over Sterling K” Brown (The People vs. O.J. Simpson).

For a complete list of winners, read on.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone – La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Viola Davis – Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“City of Stars” – La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia

Best Foreign-Language Film

Elle (France)

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Atlanta

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Claire Foy – The Crown

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – The Night Manager

Meryl Streep was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for ‘outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.’

Like this: Like Loading...