La La Land Sets Golden Globes Record; The Night Manager Leads TV Wins!

La La Land won every category in which it was nominated – seven – at the 2017 Golden Globes, including Best film, Musical or Comedy, Best Actor (Ryan Gosling) & Actress (Emma Stone), Musical or Comedy.
On the TV side, The Night Manager led with three Globes: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Tom Hiddleston), Best Supporting Actor (Hugh Laurie) and Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman).
There were a number of upsets as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association selected, among others, Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) over Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) and Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager) over Sterling K” Brown (The People vs. O.J. Simpson).
For a complete list of winners, read on.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone – La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Viola Davis – Fences
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“City of Stars” – La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia
Best Foreign-Language Film
Elle (France)
Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Atlanta
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Claire Foy – The Crown
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman – The Night Manager
Meryl Streep was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for ‘outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.’