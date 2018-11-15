KUMAIL NANJIANI ENTERS “THE TWILIGHT ZONE”

Kumail Nanjiani will star in an episode of the new Twilight Zone original series. The episode is written by Alex Rubens (“The Last OG,” “Key and Peele”). Nanjiani joins previously announced host and narrator Jordan Peele and other cast members Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott.

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Nov. 15, 2018 – Kumail Nanjiani has just crossed over into THE TWILIGHT ZONE. The actor will star in an episode of the new CBS All Access original series. The episode is written by Alex Rubens (“The Last OG,” “Key and Peele”). Nanjiani joins previously announced host and narrator Jordan Peele and other cast members Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott.

Nanjiani recently starred in “The Big Sick,” which he co-wrote with his wife, Emily V. Gordon. The story of their real-life relationship, the film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews and was subsequently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He is also known for his role as Dinesh on HBO’s Emmy Award-winning comedy “Silicon Valley.”

THE TWILIGHT ZONE is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

The original “The Twilight Zone” premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. The series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. “The Twilight Zone” became a worldwide phenomenon as it used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS, from 1959 to 1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not. Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access.

