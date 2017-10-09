Kneel… For Your Queen Featurette: Thor: Ragnarok!

Find out what goes into making a great villain with a telling look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female villain—Hela, played by Oscar® winner Cate Blanchett—in “Hela Good,” a new video featurette from Marvel Studios.

Thor: Ragnarok opens on November 3rd.

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

“Thor: Ragnarok” is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher L. Yost wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into theatres on November 3, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...