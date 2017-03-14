Kentucky Headhunters Premiere Music Video for God Loves a Rolling Stone!

— The Kentucky Headhunters’ brand new music video for “God Loves A Rolling Stone” can be seen today on TasteOfCountry.com. “God Loves A Rolling Stone” is the first single from the Headhunters’ new album, On Safari.

“The video for ‘God Loves A Rolling Stone’ is a film for all of humanity. It depicts the struggles that many Americans have endured to keep our country’s spirit great and, in the end, shining. I wrote the song for those who are less fortunate, and the part that God plays in all our lives. In his eyes, we’re all the same. Enough said,” stated Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters.

On Safari, a Plowboy Records/Practice House Records joint venture, is the Headhunters’ 12th studio album. The album combines southern rock, blues, Americana and country sounds to create a project as unique as the band itself. Click here to purchase On Safari.

For more information on The Kentucky Headhunters, visit KentuckyHeadhunters.net and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

THE KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS ON TOUR:

March 14 Iron Horse Saloon — Ormond Beach, Fla.

April 01 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center — Mount Vernon, Ky.

April 21 Thunderbird Casino — Norman, Okla.

April 22 Brierfest — Greenbrier, Ark.

May 06 Indiana Grand Racing & Casino — Shelbyville, Ind.

May 12 Lake County Fairgrounds Expo Center — Eustis, Fla.

May 26 The Cumberland County Playhouse — Crossville, Tenn.

June 17 Hatbox Airfield — Muskogee, Okla.

June 24 Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival — Augusta, N.J.

July 01 Jackson Douthitt Park — Jackson, Ky.

July 02 Concert on the Water — Arley, Ala.

July 07 HaveROCK Revival — Havelock, Ont., Canada

July 08 Tolchester Marina — Chestertown, Md.

July 14 Anderson Music Hall — Hiawassee, Ga.

July 15 Downtown Summer Nights — Decatur, Tenn.

July 22 Strawberry Festival — Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

July 28 Fayette County Fair — Dunbar, Pa.

Aug. 05 Race Days Festival — Raceland, Ky.

Aug. 10 Elk County Fair — Kersey, Pa.

Aug. 11 Mason County Fair — Point Pleasant, W. Va.

Aug. 14 Henry County Fair — Napoleon, Ohio

Sept. 02 The Shed — Maryville, Tenn.

Sept. 14 Warren County A&L Fair — McMinnville, Tenn.

Oct. 21 Rockers, Riders & Ribs — Longview, Texas