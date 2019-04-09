Just Like Jaws Trailer: Stuber!

Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani are unwilling partners in Stuber when Bautista’s cop takes Nanjiani’s Uber driver, Stu, in pursuit of bad guys.
STUBER
Release: July 12, 2019
Director: Michael Dowse
Writer: Tripper Clancy
Producers: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley
Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan
SYNOPSIS
When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.
