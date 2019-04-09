Just Like Jaws Trailer: Stuber!

Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani are unwilling partners in Stuber when Bautista’s cop takes Nanjiani’s Uber driver, Stu, in pursuit of bad guys.

Stuber will be in theaters on July 12th.

Stuber | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

STUBER

Release: July 12, 2019

Director: Michael Dowse

Writer: Tripper Clancy

Producers: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley

Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan

SYNOPSIS

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

STUBER Official Channels

OFFICIAL SITE: www.StuberMovie.com

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/StuberMovie

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/StuberMovie

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/StuberMovie

HASHTAG: #Stuber

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...