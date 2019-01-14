Just a Normal Individual Trailer: Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes!

‘Handsome, smart, charming – the right guy.’

That’s how one woman describes Ted Bundy in the trailer for the new Netflix Documentary, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

Also in the documentary’s trailer, Bundy describes himself as, ‘Just a normal individual.’

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes premieres on Netflix on January 24th. Check out the chilling trailer below.

GO INSIDE THE MIND OF AMERICA’S MOST ENIGMATIC SERIAL KILLER: CONVERSATIONS WITH A KILLER: THE TED BUNDY TAPES

Synopsis:

On the 30th anniversary of his Florida execution, CONVERSATIONS WITH A KILLER: THE TED BUNDY TAPES brings the infamously twisted mind of serial killer Ted Bundy into the light for the very first time and invades our psyche in a fresh yet terrifying way through exclusive, never-before-heard interviews from the “Jack the Ripper of the United States,” himself. This unique and gripping doc series, directed and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, focuses on the man whose personality, good looks and social graces defied the serial-killer stereotype, allowing him to hide in plain sight as he committed the brutal sex-crime slayings of more than 30 women before being caught in 1978. While on trial, Bundy received extraordinary adoration from American women, which made his gruesome crimes doubly haunting, even in an era of anything-goes mayhem. Inspired the book of the same name written by Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth, the series utilizes over 100 hours of exclusive audio interviews that the two journalists conducted with Bundy on death row in 1980, giving the unique perspective of hearing the killer analyze his own life and motives.

