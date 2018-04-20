Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hosts Avengers: Infinity War Week!

In the lead up to the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be hosting Avengers: Infinity War Week.

From April 23rd-April 27th, JKL will feature stars from film, including: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Bautista, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, Winston Duke and more.

ABC’S ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’ TO HOST SPECIAL

‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ WEEK, APRIL 23 – APRIL 27

In advance of the release of Marvel’s upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will host a week of shows dedicated to the highly anticipated movie. The guest lineup includes the film’s stars: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Paul Bettany, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen and Winston Duke.

Music for the week will include performances from A Perfect Circle, Bleachers, Middle Kids and Morgan Wallen featuring Florida Georgia Line.

About “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. Jason Schrift, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, David Craig and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot live in front of a studio audience and produced by Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)

