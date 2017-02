Jack’s Back! Samurai Jack Returns in March!

For a good long time it seemed like Aku had won – but fifty years on, Jack hasn’t aged a day and he’s back on track.

Genndy Tartatovsky’s greatest creation, Samurai Jack, returns in an all-new limited series, premiering on Adult Swim Saturday, March 11 (11/10C).

Samurai Jack Season 5 Trailer | Samurai Jack | Adult Swim – YouTube

It’s been 50 years since we saw Samurai Jack and time has not been kind to him. Aku has destroyed every time portal and Jack has stopped aging, a side effect of time travel. It seems he is cursed to just roam the land for all eternity. Samurai Jack premieres Saturday, March 11th at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Watch Samurai Jack episodes: http://asw.im/1EYO2Y

