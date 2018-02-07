It Takes a Monster Trailer: Jessica Jones: Season 2!

Whatever it is that happened to Jessica Jones, it happened behind those doors.

Season two of Jessica Jones premieres on Netflix on International Women’s Day, March 8th. Season one is now streaming on Netflix.

Today, Netflix released the second trailer for its highly anticipated original series Marvel’s JESSICA JONES.

Marvel’s JESSICA JONES returns for a second season on International Women’s day, March 8, 2018 on Netflix.

About Marvel’s Jessica Jones:

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is joined by an incredible returning cast that includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

Marvel’s JESSICA JONES on Netflix is Executive Produced by series Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (“Twilight”, “Dexter”), Raelle Tucker (“True Blood”), Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television.

