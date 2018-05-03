International Hit Drama Keeping Faith Arrives In America!

Lawyer, wife and mother Faith (Eve Myles, Victoria, Broadchurch, Torchwood) fights to find the truth behind the sudden and unexpected disappearance of her husband in the BBC Wales drama Keeping Faith.

The international Keeping Faith comes to North America when it premieres on Acorn TV on Monday, May 7th. The intriguing trailer follows.

“A bit like Big Little Lies relocated to rural Wales” – The Guardian

“Thrilling… powerful new mystery” – WalesOnline.co.uk

“Breathless domestic noir thriller” – Act On This

“Genuine diamond” – Wales Arts Review “Gripping” – Daily Post

Acorn TV features the exclusive North American premiere of the newest Acorn TV Original Series KEEPING FAITH on Monday, May 7, 2018. Akin to Loch Ness and Broadchurch, BBC Wales and Acorn TV deliver this new eight-part thriller which was filmed back-to-back in Welsh and English. The drama series tells the story of lawyer, wife and mother Faith (Eve Myles, Victoria, Broadchurch, Torchwood) as she fights to find the truth behind the sudden and unexpected disappearance of her husband. The Welsh version, Un Bore Mercher, was a huge success for S4C in Wales when it premiered in November 2017, as was the English-language version recent premiere on BBC Wales. Acorn TV will feature the English-language version. The series has already been renewed for a second season. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streaming service specializing in British and international television from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE). Acorn Media Enterprises, the UK-based development division for the Acorn brand, is the North American co-producer.

Fun-loving Faith Howells is drawn into a mystery when her husband and business partner Evan (Bradley Freegard, EastEnders) disappears. He leaves for work, but never arrives. His sudden absence strikes deep into the heart of this tiny Welsh community and forces Faith to come back from extended maternity leave to defend a hopeless vagrant on shoplifting charges. As increasingly-desperate Faith searches for clues, she discovers new revelations about Evan’s private life and questions how well she really knows the man she loves. Also starring Hannah Daniel (Hinterland), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch), Mark Lewis Jones (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), and Aneirin Hughes (Hinterland).

Record-breaking BBC drama Keeping Faith has become an international sensation and worth your valuable time with its US Premiere next week. With its breathtaking scenery and addictive plot, “this game-changing thriller… one of the buzziest shows in years” (iNews, UK) continues to set records in the United Kingdom. Despite not being broadcast on a main BBC channel, Keeping Faith continues to rise. More than 8 million people have tuned in to the series on the BBC iPlayer, the highest number ever for a non-network show. The Acorn TV Original Series is BBC Wales’s most-watched Welsh series in more than a quarter of a century.

North America’s largest streaming service for British and international TV, Acorn TV, features the US and Canadian premiere of the English version on Monday, May 7 with all 8 episodes available to binge.

