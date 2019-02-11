Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Dr. Ruth Documentary!

Hulu’s original documentary Dr. Ruth – chronicling the life and career of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who became America’s most famous sex therapist, has been set for a May 10th premiere.

Check out the trailer below.

Ask Dr. Ruth, the latest documentary to join Hulu’s slate will debut on Hulu on Friday, May 10 with a 20-plus market theatrical release on Friday, May 3. Ask Dr. Ruth chronicles the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist. With her diminutive frame, thick German accent and uninhibited approach to sex therapy and education, Dr. Ruth transformed the conversation around sexuality. As she approaches her 90th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and unlikely path to a career at the forefront of the sexual revolution.

Ask Dr. Ruth is directed by Ryan White and produced by Rafael Marmor, White, Jessica Hargrave and Christopher Leggett.

