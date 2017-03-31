Hulu Launches HU – The Fastest Way To Watch TV!

Hulu has launched a new service that allows viewers to screen entire episodes of the it favorite shows in seconds – entire seasons in five minutes.

The Service is called Hu – and in this age of Peak TV, it could mean getting to see more shows than anyone ever thought possible. That would make anyone watercooler ready in no time at all.

New Service Allows Viewers to Stream Entire Seasons of Popular TV Shows in Under Five Minutes

SANTA MONICA, CA [March 31, 2017] Today Hulu is pleased to announce the launch of Hu, a brand new, groundbreaking service that offers TV fans the fastest way to watch episodes of their favorite shows — all in eight seconds or less. Drawing from its vast trove of viewing data, the company has developed a patented formula to condense the most popular TV content of all time into bite-sized episodes that are perfect for today’s busy, modern lifestyles.

TV fans who wish they’d watched every episode of hits like Seinfeld, but did not have the time or attention span to make it through, can now binge watch some of the greatest series of all time in only minutes on Hu. The new service gives viewers the opportunity to catch up on series, end spoiler alerts and join in on the conversation, without spending the hundreds of hours it takes to stay in-the-know. Episodes of hit, critically acclaimed series including Seinfeld, Empire, The Mindy Project, Shut Eye and The Path are all now available to stream in eight seconds or less on Hu by visiting: www.hulu.com/hu

The launch of Hu marks a revolution for the golden age of television. Hulu’s team of engineers developed the new service based on recent scientific research that proves that there is too much TV these days, and people generally lose concentration after eight seconds – just like goldfish.

“Until now, I’ve found completing a full episode of Seinfeld a bit taxing. With Hu, I was able to watch the entire season during my morning coffee — just in time to join the fun at the watercooler,” said Jessica T., Hulu Viewer, age 24.

Since its launch in 2008, Hulu has been at the forefront of entertainment and technology. As the only streaming service that streams hundreds of thousands of hours of current season content, full libraries of hit series, films and original programming, Hulu has been a leading driver of innovation in the industry. After offering viewers with endless entertainment capabilities, the launch of Hu marks a yet another milestone in the company’s mission to redefine television by offering micro content, at a massive scale.

Hu is available to access now directly from the Hulu platform with your Hulu subscription. All series within Hu stream commercial-free, in eight seconds or less.

