How Many Spider People Are There? Trailer: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces a host of Spideys – Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir and even Spider-Ham.

It (the trailer) is mad enough to suggest that this will be one fun ride.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens on December 14th.

“How many more Spider-People are there?” Watch the new #SpiderVerse trailer to find out. 12.14.18

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Cast:

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Lily Tomlin, Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn

