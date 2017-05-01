Horrors! Freakish Returns for Second Season!

Leo Howard, Liza Koshy, Adam Hicks, Meghan Rienks, Melvin Gregg, and Tyler Chase will reprise their roles as Hulu and AwesomenessTV announced today that Freakish will be returning for a ten-episode second season.
FREAKISH
- Hulu’s original teen, horror series Freakish has been picked up for a second season containing 10 half-hour long episodes.
- In season two, the Kent High School students are still trapped inside by the deadly explosion and will find their relationships tested when a new group of survivors arrives. Friendships will be lost, enemies made, and ventures outside into the dangerous unknown will present life and death stakes for the students.
- Freakish was created by Beth Szymkowski who will return as executive producer alongside Shelley Zimmerman, Chris Grismer, Kay Reindl and Erin Maher. Freakish is produced by AwesomenessTV.
- Season 1 of Freakish is currently streaming on Hulu.