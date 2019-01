Glass Ceilings Shatter at 25th SAG Awards!

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards made history on a number of fronts, breaking a number of glass ceilings.

Black Panther scored a triple historical achievement with its win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – the first ever win by a black cast; the first such win for a superhero movie, and the first to win Outstanding Stunt Ensemble.

In other history-making choices, Sandra Oh racked up another win for playing Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scored a triple win nabbing Male Actor, Female Actor and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

GLOW’s predominantly female cast won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

Although it didn’t win, the nomination for Crazy Rich Asians was the first nomination for an all-Asian ensemble.

Alan Alda was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award by Tom Hanks.

The only egregious error this year was in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. There is no way Jason Bateman’s performance matched any of the other nominees – and Bob Odenkirk’s snub for his work on the far superior Better Call Saul really rankles.

Here’s you complete list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther (Marvel Studios) (WINNER)

Angela Bassett/Ramonda, Chadwick Boseman/T’Challa/Black Panther, Sterling K. Brown/N’Jobu, Winston Duke/M’Baku, Martin Freeman/Everett K. Ross, Danai Gurira/Okoye, Michael B. Jordan/Erik Killmonger, Daniel Kaluuya/W’Kabi, Lupita Nyong’o/Nakia, Andy Serkis/Ulysses Klaue, Forest Whitaker/Zuri, Letitia Wright/Shuri

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dave Chappelle/George “Noodles” Stone, Andrew Dice Clay/Lorenzo, Bradley Cooper/Jack, Sam Elliott/Bobby, Rafi Gavron/Rez Gavron, Lady Gaga/Ally, Anthony Ramos/Ramon,

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Harry Belafonte/Jerome Turner, Adam Driver/Flip Zimmerman, Topher Grace/David Duke, Laura Harrier/Patrice Dumas, Corey Hawkins/Kwame Ture, John David Washington/Ron Stallworth

Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

Lucy Boynton/Mary Austin, Aidan Gillen/John Reid, Ben Hardy/Roger Taylor, Tom Hollander/Jim Beach, Gwilyn Lee/Brian May, Allen Leech/Paul Prenter, Rami Malek/Freddie Mercury, Joe Mazzello/John Deacon, Mike Myers/Ray Foster

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Awkwafina/Peik Lin Goh, Gemma Chan/Astrid Young Teo, Henry Golding/Nick Young, Ken Jeong/Wye Mun Goh, Lisa Lu/Ah Ma, Harry Shum, Jr./Charlie Wu, Constance Wu/Rachel Chu, Michelle Yeoh/Eleanor Young

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Glenn Close/Joan Castleman (WINNER) – The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)

Emily Blunt/Mary Poppins – Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Olivia Colman/Queen Anne – The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Lady Gaga/Ally – A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Melissa McCarthy/Lee Israel – Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Rami Malek/Freddie Mercury (WINNER) – Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

Christian Bale/Dick Cheney – Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Bradley Cooper/Jack – A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Viggo Mortensen/Tony Lip – Green Book (Universal Pictures)

John David Washington/Ron Stallworth – BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt/Evelyn Abbott (WINNER) – A Quiet Place (Paramount Pictures)

Amy Adams/Lynne Cheney – Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Margot Robbie/Queen Elizabeth I – Mary Queen of Scots (Focus Features)

Emma Stone/Abigail – The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Rachel Weisz/Lady Sarah – The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali/Dr. Donald Shirley (WINNER) – Green Book (Universal Pictures)

Timothee Chalamet/Nic Sheff – Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios)

Adam Driver/Flip Zimmerman – BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Sam Elliott/Bobby – A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Richard E. Grant/Jack Hock – Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) (WINNER)

Caroline Aaron/Shirley Maisel, Alex Borstein /Susie Myerson, Rachel Brosnahan/Miriam “Midge” Maisel, Marin Hinkle/Rose Weissman, Zachary Levi/Benjamin, Kevin Pollak/Moishe Maisel, Tony Shalhoub/Abe Weissman, Brian Tarantina/Jackie, Michale Zegen/Joel Maisel

Atlanta (FX Networks)

Khris Davis/Tracy, Donald Glover/Earn Marks, Brian Tyree Henry/Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, Lakeith Stanfield/Darius

Barry (HBO)

Darrell Britt-Gibson/Jermaine, D’Arcy Carden/Natalie, Andy Carey/Eric, Anthony Carrigan/NoHo Hank, Rightor Doyle/Nick, Glenn Fleshler/Goran Pazar, Alejandro Furth/Antonio, Sarah Goldberg/Sally Reed, Bill Hader/Barry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste/Sasha, Paula Newsome/Det. Janice Moss, John Pirruccello/Det. John Loach, Stephen Root/Monroe Fuches, Henry Winkler/Gene Cousineau

GLOW (Netflix)

Britt Baron/Justine Biagi, Shakira Barrera/Yolanda Rivas, Alison Brie/Ruth Wilder, Kimmy Gatewood/Stacey Beswick, Betty Gilpin/Debbie Eagan, Rebekka Johnson/Dawn Rivecca, Chris Lowell/Bash Howard, Sunita Mani/Arthie Premkumar, Marc Maron/Sam Sylvia, Kate Nash/Rhonda Richardson, Wyatt Nash/Phil, Sydelle Noel/Cherry Bang, Victor Quinaz/Russell Barroso, Gaayle Rankin/Sheila the She-Wolf, Bashir Salahuddin/Keith Bang, Kia Stevens/Tamme Dawson, Jackie Tohn/Melanie Rosen, Ellen Wong/Jenny Chey, Britney Young/Carmen Wade

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Jenna Lyng Adams/Darshani, Alan Arkin/Norman, Sarah Baker/Mindy Kominsky, Casey Thomas Brown/Lane, Michael Douglas/Sandy Kominsky, Ashleigh LaThrop/Breana, Emily Osment/Theresa, Graham Rogers/Jude, Susan Sullivan/Eileen, Melissa Tang/Margaret, Nancy Travis / Lisa

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan/Miriam “Midge” Maisel (WINNER) – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Alex Borstein/Susie Myerson – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Alison Brie/Ruth Wilder – Glow (Netflix)

Jane Fonda/Grace Hanson – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Lily Tomlin/Frankie Bergstein – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub/Abe Weissman (WINNER) – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Alan Arkin/Norman – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Michael Douglas/Sandy Kominsky – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader/Barry – Barry (HBO)

Henry Winkler/Gene Cousineau – Barry (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

This Is Us (NBC) (WINNER)

Eris Baker/Tess Pearson, Sterling K. Brown/Randall Pearson, Niles Fitch/Teenage Randall, Mackenzie Hancsicsak/Young Kate, Justin Hartley/Kevin Pearson, Faithe Herman/Annie Pearson, Jon Huertas/Miguel Rivas, Melanie Liburd/Zoe, Chrissy Metz/Kate Pearson, Mandy Moore/Rebecca Pearson, Lyric Ross/Deja, Chris Sullivan/Toby Damon, Milo Ventimiglia/Jack Pearson, Susan Kelechi Watson/Beth Pearson, Hannah Zeile/Teenage Kate

The Americans (FX Networks)

Anthony Arkin/Stavos, Scott Cohen /Glenn Haskard, Brandon J. Dirden/Dennis Aderholt, Noah Emmerich/Stan Beeman, Laurie Holden/Renee, Margo Martindale/Claudia, Matthew Rhys/Philip Jennings, Costa Ronin/Oleg Burov, Keri Russell/Elizabeth Jennings, Keidrich Sellati/Henry Jennings, Miriam Shor/Erica Haskard, Holly Taylor/Paige Jennings

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jonathan Banks/Mike Ehrmantraut, Rainer Bock/Werner Ziegler, Ray Campbell/Tyrus Kitt, Giancarlo Esposito/Gustavo “Gus” Fring, Michael Mando/Nacho Varga, Bob Odenkirk/Jimmy McGill, Rhea Seehorn/Kim Wexler

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Alexis Bledel/Ofglen/Emily, Madeline Brewer/Janine, Amanda Brugel/Rita, Ann Dowd/Aunt Lydia, O-T Fagbenle/Luke, Joseph Fiennes/Commander Waterford, Nina Kiri/Alma, Max Minghella/Nick, Elisabeth Moss/Offred/June, Yvonne Strahovski/Serena Joy, Sydnet Sweenet/Eden, Bahia Watson/Brianna

Ozark (Netflix)

Jason Bateman/Martin “Marty” Byrde, Lisa Emery/Darlene Snell, Skylar Gaertner /Jonah Byrde, Julia Garner/Ruth Langmore, Darren Goldstein/Charles Wilkes, Jason Butler Harnern/Roy Petty, Carson Holmes/Three, Sofia Hublitz/Charlotte Byrde, Laura Linney/Wendy Byrde, Trevor Long/Cade, Janet McTeer/Helen Pierce, Peter Mullan/Jacob Snell, Jordana Spiro/Rachel,Charlie Tahan/Wyatt, Robert Treveiler/Sheriff John Nix, Harris Yuln/Buddy Dieker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh/Eve Polastri (WINNER) – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Julia Garner/Ruth Langmore – Ozark (Netflix)

Laura Linney/Wendy Byrde – Ozark (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss/Offred/June – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright/Claire Underwood – House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman/Martin “Marty” Byrde (WINNER) – Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown/Randall Pearson – This Is Us (NBC)

Joseph Fiennes/Commander Waterford – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

John Krasinski/Jack Ryan – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Prime Video)

Bob Odenkirk/Jimmy McGill – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette/Tilly Mitchell (WINNER) – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Amy Adams/Camille Preaker – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson/Adora – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz/Donatella Versace – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)

Emma Stone/Annie Landsberg – Maniac (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Darren Criss/Andrew Cunanan (WINNER) – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)

Antonio Banderas/Pablo Picasso – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Hugh Grant/Jeremy Thorpe – A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Anthony Hopkins/Lear – King Lear (Prime Video) –

Bill Pullman/Det. Harry Ambrose – The Sinner (USA Network)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Panther (WINNER)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GLOW (WINNER)

Marvel’s Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Like this: Like Loading...