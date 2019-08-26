Giancarlo Esposito Talks About Mandalorian with Michelle!

One of the biggest surprises last month was the discovery of how much the great Giancarlo Esposito loves yours truly. I interview so many people, but it’s rare they remember me, so I always appreciate the rare times they do. Last month I had a chance to talk to Giancarlo about his upcoming guest spot on Shudder’s upcoming Creep Show revival. But of course before we got into that, I had to pepper him with questions about Mandalorian. Check out the video below. I will post his interview related to Creepshow later this week. That was a talkative cast!

